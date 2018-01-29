Consumers warned they cannot rely on food intolerance test kits

Consumers have been warned against buying products which wrongly claim to be able to test for food intolerances.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) also said people should not act on the results of such tests and advised anyone concerned about a potential food intolerances to seek advice from a health professional.

In a strongly worded statement, the authority said it had carried out a review of products being promoted as food intolerance testing kits due to their increased availability in recent years and “can confirm that there is no single test to diagnose food intolerance”.

It warned people “not to rely on the results of these test kits alone to detect a condition or to remove certain food groups from their diet”.

The statement said that if anyone is suffering from gastrointestinal issues or believes they could be intolerant of a certain type of food they should consult a doctor or dietician. Attempting to self-diagnose a suspected food intolerance using a test kit alone could potentially result in a delay in identifying and treating other medical conditions.

According to the chief executive of the HPRA Dr Lorraine Nolan there is no scientifically valid test to detect food intolerance and that the only valid and safe way to diagnose food intolerance is to eliminate foods following clinical advice and then reintroduce a suspected food on a phased basis to determine if symptoms return.

“Food intolerance is a term that has emerged to describe various unpleasant conditions such as indigestion and bloating that can occur after eating certain foods. People should not rely on the results of these test kits on their own regardless of how they are labelled and promoted,” she said

“Any examination relating to a person’s ability to digest or ‘tolerate’ foods should be made in careful consultation with a doctor or dietician. It should not be based on these tests alone as to do so could lead to a misdiagnosis or the removal of important nutrients in the diet.

She said removing foods from a diet without expert advice on how it should be managed “can result in nutritional deficiencies among vulnerable populations and impaired growth in children which can have important long-term health consequences.”

The HPRA’s scientific review of medical devices commonly referred to as food intolerance tests included the most commonly used test kits in Ireland such as immunoglobulin G tests which are based on a blood sample.

It found that these tests will not diagnose intolerance to a certain food type but rather will detect previous exposure to a food. While this information may be used to help determine the types of food which a particular person has eaten in the recent past, it does not indicate intolerance.

The various tests examined as part of the HPRA’s review are available through certain nutritional, food intolerance and health centres and via certain pharmacies. It also reviewed test kits that people can use in their own home such as those available via the internet and those offering a postal based service.

The HPRA emphasised that there was a clear distinction between food intolerance and food allergies as the latter can be potentially life-threatening. It stressed that food intolerance tests have no role in the diagnosis of a food allergy.

And it warned that a negative food intolerance test result does not mean that someone is not allergic to that food. Confusing a negative food intolerance test result with a food allergy can pose serious risks if a person then goes on to consume that food type and to have a subsequent reaction.