Consumer agency warns over ‘sanitiser products’ website

Ireland’s leading consumer agency has warned about a website that has listed a range of hand sanitiser products for sale.

In an unusual move the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued a warning to consumers in relation to a website called whatadeal.ie.

“The CCPC has concerns around the information being provided to customers on the website, which sells hand sanitiser products,” the alert published on Monday morning says.

It said it was “closely monitoring the activities of the website” and encouraged any consumer “that encounters misleading practices or experiences difficulties” with any trader to contact CCPC for advice about their rights.

The statement said the vast majority of businesses act in good faith, “in the current circumstances the CCPC has become concerned that a small minority of traders may engage in commercial practices which are damaging to consumers, particularly vulnerable consumers”.

It said it was actively monitoring websites “to check compliance with consumer protection law, including commercial practices which are misleading, or businesses who are failing to provide consumers with their rights under the Consumer Rights Directive”.

A notice on the site said it had been “receiving messages looking for updates which we are trying our best to respond to everyone, under the current circumstances this is taking longer than usual”.

It said people who had bought hand sanitise from the site would get their order.

“We are working through, we are not closing until everyone receives there order. We thank you for your patience at this time and can assure you we understand the importance of receiving your sanitizer, masks, gloves etc. You can trust us to get this done.”