Consultants to be offered salary of €250,000 for public hospital work

Hospital consultants who commit to working only in public hospitals will be offered a salary of €250,000 per year by the Government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also said the Government has agreed to appoint a net 1,000 additional hospital consultants over the next 10 years.

Mr Varadkar said doctors wanting to become consultants or those medical specialists already in place could opt for the new contractual arrangements.

He said the salary scale under the proposed contract for the new public hospital-only posts would range from €180,000 to €220,000 now, increasing to €250,000 next year.

The new salaries would apply to those consultants who gave a commitment to work in public hospitals only and “dedicated themselves to our public health services”. Mr Varadkar said the new initiative represented “a major change” .

“This is Sláintecare happening,” he said.

Details of the new plans will be outlined by the Minister for Health Simon Harris and the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe later on Wednesday.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil: “We have done a good deal with GPs. We are now willing to make a deal with consultants to offer them €250,000 per year provided they commit to our public hospitals and public health service alone."

The Taoiseach said he believed the two-tier pay system - under which consultants appointed after 2012 receive about €50,000 less than more longer-serving colleagues - was “wrong”.

His comments came as thousands of consultant and non-consultant doctors in public hospitals who are members of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) are planning to stage industrial action and potentially go on strike early in the New Year over pay and recruitment issues.

The IMO said its key demands were an immediate end to the current two-tier pay system.

It also wants an immediate increase in the number of consultants working in public hospitals.

Mr Varadkar last week said the Government would offer to end the lower pay system in place for hospital consultants appointed in recent years if they agreed to treat only public patients.

This would represent the first step towards disentangling the public-private mix in public hospitals, in line with the Sláintecare health reform programme, he said.