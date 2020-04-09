Consultants sent to Cavan hospital after 70 medics infected with coronavirus

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (ICHA) has said its members are being dispatched to work at Cavan General Hospital after it was reported that 70 doctors and nurses working there have become infected with Covid-19.

The initial report was published in on the website of the Anglo-Celt newspaper on Wednesday afternoon. It also reported that two wards were being closed down and used to treat only Covid-19 positive cases.

The paper reported that in addition to the 70 staff that have tested positive, “dozens more (are) said to be in isolation”.

Speaking on the Today with Sean O’Rourke show on RTÉ Radio One, Laura Durcan, the vice president of the IHCA said medics were volunteering to work in Cavan to address staffing issues there.

“What we have been doing from our group is sending staff to Cavan to make sure they can be safely staffed over the upcoming number of days. Some of our SHOs (senior house officer) and registrars have very heroically stepped up and will be heading up to Cavan I believe today”.

She said up to eight members of the medical team are being sent to the hospital. “As it stands we’re looking to cover the next 4-5 days … we’re hoping to get them back to us.”

The RCSI Hosptial Group, of which Cavan General Hospital is a member, has been asked for comment.