Conspiracy theorist: ‘I have my own opinion on the whole thing. I research it’
Jean Murray says her family thinks she’s crazy for believing Covid-19 is a hoax
Jean Murray, at her home in Ratoath with her dogs, Heidi, Slinky and Storm: Murray is part of the growing number of Irish people who subscribe to conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and its vaccines. Photograph: Alan Betson
In March 2020, mother-of-three Jean Murray was posting tips on how to combat the spread of Covid-19 which had just arrived in Ireland.
“Open all your windows for fresh air. Get a bucket of hot water and Domestos bleach. Wash bathrooms, doors, handles, surfaces and floors with it!” she said on her blog. “And if you drown yourself in Jeyes fluid in the process, that’s an added bonus! #Killthevirus.”