Conspiracy theorist: ‘I have my own opinion on the whole thing. I research it’

In March 2020, mother-of-three Jean Murray was posting tips on how to combat the spread of Covid-19 which had just arrived in Ireland.

“Open all your windows for fresh air. Get a bucket of hot water and Domestos bleach. Wash bathrooms, doors, handles, surfaces and floors with it!” she said on her blog. “And if you drown yourself in Jeyes fluid in the process, that’s an added bonus! #Killthevirus.”