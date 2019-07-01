Conor McGregor criticised over online boast about fur coats

Conor McGregor has been accused of showing poor form in boasting online about his “one-of-a-kind” Gucci fur coats.

The MMA fighter said the pair of white mink coats – costing him $55,000 and $80,000 – were “like art pieces now” as the company had since discontinued all animal skin clothing.

The self-proclaimed “Gucci mink pimp” said he intended to leave his collection to his kids, adding: “Who knows what they will be worth in many years to come?”

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger called the social media post an “ostentatious display” of wealth and animal cruelty. She said the Crumlin fighter spent “more money on two coats than most people earn in two years”.

The timing was not lost on the Dublin West TD, who has campaigned strongly for a ban on Irish fur farming. Last week, the Government approved plans to phase out fur farming in Ireland. “If he was aware of it, he is going against public opinion on fur,” she added.

Ms Coppinger said the Government decision should be expanded to include fur trading, as fur-farming practices in other countries can be worse.

“There is no point in outsourcing the trade. If it is not good enough in Ireland, it is not good enough anywhere.”