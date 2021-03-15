Conor Faughnan to leave AA Ireland after 30 years

Conor Faughnan is to leave AA Ireland after 30 years to pursue other interests.

Staff were informed on Monday that Mr Faughnan is stepping down from his role as director of consumer affairs and will leave the organisation as soon as the transition to his successor is completed, most likely in April.

AA Ireland was part of AA plc in the UK up until 2016, when it was acquired by Carlyle Cardinal Ireland fund and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners for €156.6 million.

US private equity fund Further Global Capital Management acquired a controlling stake for a sum understood to be in excess of €240 million last October.

Mr Faughnan said he had been considering a move for a while “and now is a good time as the AA is assembling a renewed team under new investors”.

He added that he was “ very proud to have represented the AA for so long. My colleagues on the road, in AA Roadwatch and in our offices add up to an amazing team of people”.

“I have been the public face of that iconic brand which is a privilege. It is easy to speak for a company that you are so proud of,” he said.

Mr Faughnan said charity work with Plan International, of which he is chairman, and golf would feature in his immediate future, Covid-19 notwithstanding, and that he would be looking for new challenges in about six months’ time.

In a note to staff, AA Ireland chief executive Tom McIlduff said he wanted to congratulate Mr Faughnan on all he has achieved.

He acknowledged “the significant contribution” Mr Faughnan had made to the AA brand and wished him “all the best in what he decides to do next”.