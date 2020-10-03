Confirmed NI Covid-19 cases reach 726 over 24 hours with one death

There have been 726 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

One further death has been reported on Saturday by the Department of Health in the region.

The figure echoes an increasing trend in infection figures, following the daily statistics bulletin released by the Department on Friday afternoon showing 934 new cases of the virus in 24 hours.

That figure was more than double the previous highest number of daily cases for Northern Ireland, set three days ago.

The death toll recorded by the Department now stands at 583.

The latest figures show that the infection rate in Derry City and Strabane has increased to 478.5 per 100,000 of the population.

The rate in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area is up to 268.6, while Belfast has risen to 192.

The area with the next highest prevalence is Mid Ulster, at 171.5.

– PA

