Conference for retired and semi-retired to be attended by 700 delegates

Former tánaiste Dick Spring will open an All-Ireland conference for retired and semi-retired people in Tralee, Co Kerry, later this month.

Some 700 delegates are expected to attend the PHOBUS (Professional and Business) organisation gathering from May 15th to 17th.

There are currently 140 PHOBUS clubs in Ireland, as part of an international organisation.

Retired schoolteacher Liam Sayers, chairman of the local conference steering committee, said the demand for PHOBUS clubs around the country continued to grow because people were retiring earlier and living longer.

“In Tralee alone, there are 10 clubs, with close on 350 members and a waiting list,’’ he added.

The conference will be addressed by a number of guest speakers, including Minister of State for Health Jim Daly, who has responsibility for mental health and older people.

Mr Sayers said there was also a strong social element to the gatherings, with bus and walking tours, golf outings and bridge competitions organised.

“It is a mixture of the serious and the recreational,’’ he added.

Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley will host a civic reception for the delegates.