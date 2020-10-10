Concerns over numbers attending motorsport races this weekend

Motorsport racing events where more than 150 people are expected to attend are to go ahead in Mondello Park, Co Kildare, on Saturday and Sunday, despite concerns over increasing coronavirus rates across the country.

The racetrack, located outside Naas, is to host the National Car Racing Championship on Saturday, and the Irish Drift Games race series on Sunday.

Spectators are not permitted due to coronavirus restrictions, however it is estimated more than 150 people will attend both events, between drivers, crew members and organisers.

Level 3 of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan prohibits sporting events, “with the exception of professional, elite, inter-county, and senior club championship, which should all take place behind closed doors”. The guidelines add that horse racing may also continue behind closed doors.

A spokesman for Mondello Park said “all activity this weekend is deemed as club championships”, and, as such, was permitted to take place under current guidelines.

A driver due to take part in one of the races over the weekend, who did not wish to be identified, expressed concern the event was going ahead.

Concerned

The individual said while social distancing was broadly adhered to during the events, small gatherings between groups inevitably took place to watch other races.

He said he was concerned drivers were travelling from all over the country for the races, which was not in the spirit of public health guidelines and nationwide travel restrictions. Drivers who decided not to travel to take part in the races would lose out on points in the championship and fall down in its rankings, he said.

There are 11 different “classes” racing in the National Car Racing Championship on Saturday. It is understood there will be at least 80 drivers competing in the event, each entitled to one assistant or crew member.

There would be at least 30 people involved in running the event as well, bringing the total number in attendance close to 200 people, the driver said.

The event is affiliated with Motorsport Ireland, the national governing body for four-wheeled motorsports.

In a statement, a Motorsport Ireland spokesman said “our championship is a gated event run under very strict Covid protocols”, with social distancing in place.

Safety compliance

“Mondello Park organisers are very experienced in doing this very successfully. It is an outdoor event, with no spectators and Motorsport Ireland has seen best in class when it comes to safety compliance,” the spokesman said.

A second racing event is to take place on Sunday organised by the Irish Drift Series, a spokesman for Mondello Park confirmed.

The Irish Drift Series race is advertised as having more than 70 drivers expected to attend and compete over the course of the day.

Drivers taking part in this race are also permitted to have one assistant or crew member attend the event, meaning more than 150 people are expected including organisers. The drift series race on Sunday is not affiliated with Motorsport Ireland.