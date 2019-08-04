Concern raised over video of teens jumping from high sea cliff

A video showing teenagers jumping at least 80ft (24m) from a cliff into the sea has prompted a local councillor to call on parents to “know what their kids are doing” and “take action” before someone is killed.

The short clip shows a number of young people jumping from a cliff in Kilkee, Co Clare while others sit, with their feet dangling over the edge, laughing, cheering and recording .

Local councillor and co-founder of Loop Head Tourism Cillian Murphy said he believes it had to be made public in an effort to prevent these irresponsible actions and the risk of copycat incidents.

In a post on Twitter, Cllr Murphy said: “Was sent this video to highlight to parents in #Kilkee what their kids are getting up to. This is absolutely crazy, approx 80 feet high, one misstep and it’s a permanent life changing injury at best, a funeral at worst.”

When contacted, Cllr Murphy added: “I was sent this video and thought long and hard as to whether we should post it, but we felt the merits in showing parents what their children are getting up to back at the cliffs outweighed any potential negatives.

“This is absolutely mental. Not only are they putting their own lives at risk, but if they get hurt or killed the rescue services will have to be deployed to rescue or recover them, putting other lives at risk also.”

“And lastly, and not insignificantly, these young lads are 15 or 16. Their bodies are probably strong enough to cope with the stress from the impact with the water, but their behaviour could encourage younger kids, say of 10 or 11, whose bodies can’t cope, and who may not have the ability to climb out of the water after that impact,” Cllr Murphy added.

“We would ask parents to warn their children of the risks of undertaking this activity at this location. And, to take on the responsibility of making sure they are not involved in it.

It really is only a matter of time before someone slips or misjudges their jump and at this height and almost definitely result in, at best, a long term life changing injury or at worst a fatality.

The narrative will then become why didn’t “someone” do “something”. Well here is the something. It’s now down to the parents of these young people to take action,” Mr Murphy said.