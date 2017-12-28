Concern over fake door-to-door clothing collections

The Charities Regulator received 30 reports this year from individuals who were concerned about door-to-door clothing collections being carried out by unregistered people or organisations.

The regulator has published stickers for clothing collections distributed by organisations that are not registered charities which have been brought to its attention by members of the public.

John Farrelly, chief executive of the Charities Regulator, said the increase in the number of reports was of concern.

“Our compliance team received a steady flow of concerns from the public during 2017 about individuals and organisations who are carrying out house-to-house collections, but are not registered charities,” Mr Farrelly said.

“In many cases people are donating valuable items and if they want these to go to charity, they must be vigilant.”

Leaflets and bags received for clothing collections from registered charities should display the charity’s name, logo, contact details and registered charity number.

Charity offences

Under the Charities Act 2009, it is an offence for any person to advertise on behalf of, to invite members of the public to give money or property or to accept such money or property on behalf of, a charitable organisation that is not registered, or for an unregistered charitable organisation to carry out such activities.

It is also an offence for a body, other than a registered charitable organisation, to describe itself or its activities in a manner that would cause a member of the public to reasonably believe that the body was a charitable organisation.

The Charities Regulator was established in 2014 to maintain a public register of charities operating in Ireland and ensure their compliance with the Charities Acts.

Anyone who suspects that an organisation is not in compliance with charity law is asked to contact the Charities Regulator via its concerns line on 01-633 1550.