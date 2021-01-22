Concern about ‘risk’ to acute hospital patients amid Covid surge

Health officials are concerned about the “risk” posed to patients in acute hospitals, as a result of the impact the third wave has had on the hospital system, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Some 6,500 healthcare staff are unavailable for work due to either being Covid positive, or being designated a close contact of the Covid. There are currently 336 critical care beds open in acute settings, while the maximum number of beds in which a “reasonable quality of care” can be provided is 350.

Speaking at a meeting of the joint Oireachtas health committee on Friday morning, Liam Woods, Director of Acute Hospitals, said the HSE is “very alert” to the risk this poses to patients.

“Clearly in a system where we have significant staff absence and very significant surge at high community infection, we are concerned about risk. We are working, and staff processing system, are working as best as possible to mitigate that risk, but it would be unrealistic to expect the same outcomes as in previous times.”

Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead at Group Hospitals for the HSE, said they had trained over 1,600 non-critical care staff to support critical processes.

“We are in surge capacity and therefore we have to deploy different methods of staffing in order to ensure best care. We are very actively managing that situation. Is the care of the same standard? No,” she said.

The most recent figures state there are 120 outbreaks in acute settings. In the week of January 17th, there were 442 cases of hospital-acquired Covid-19, health officials said.