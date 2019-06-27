Company first to be convicted under lobbying law

Simon Carswell

Public Affairs Editor

The public office watchdog has secured its first conviction under the State’s four-year-old lobbying law against a party for failing to make a return about their representations.

The Standards in Public Office Commission said it secured the conviction in Dublin District Court on Wednesday but was precluded by law from disclosing further details about the party or the prosecution.

The Registration of Lobbying Act 2015 compels people making representations to elected and public officials to disclose who they are lobbying and the issues they are raising in regular returns to the watchdog. Individuals can be fined up to €2,500 in the district court for breaches.

The commission directed queries on the identity of the convicted party, a company, to the Courts Service, which could not immediately provide details on the successful prosecution

In 2018, the regulator discovered the first known breach of rules covering the one-year “cooling-off” period when former ministers, ministers of state, ministerial advisers and senior civil servants must abstain from lobbying their former employer or former colleagues or be employed by someone who does.

Breaches of “post-employment” rules for former elected and public officials are not offences under the act and the commission has no powers to impose sanctions or to prosecute them.

Publishing the Regulation of Lobbying in 2018 annual report, Sherry Perreault, head of ethics and lobbying regulations at the watchdog, said that its “biggest concern” was the lack of enforcement powers to tackles these rules.

Additional powers

She called on the Government to introduce changes giving the regulator additional powers to impose fines to tackle post-employment breaches.

“The problem is that when there is a breach, we have almost nothing that we can do about it and we are precluded from commenting publicly in any kind of detail,” she said.

“That is frustrating but more than being frustrating it is allowing a loophole where there is no consequence for a person who actually breaches the obligations.”

The breach came to the regulator’s attention when the commission published a code of conduct for employers and an employer raised an issue around a former elected or public official.

The individual had never applied for consent but claimed they had after the issue was brought to light by their employer. Ms Perreault said they had only asked questions but had not applied for consent.

“They brought themselves to our attention by trying to administratively clean up something after the fact to try and satisfy their employer,” she said.

Two people applied for a waiver to the one-year cooling-off period; one was refused and the other was granted, subject to “fairly strict conditions,” the regulator said.

Former elected and public officials should have to disclose a job offer to the commission or at least be forced to seek advice from the commission before taking up a position to engage in lobbying, she said.

“What worries me is that people are not seeking advice before taking positions,” she said.

During 2018, the commission issued 522 fines, or fixed payment notices, of €200 each, of which 437 were paid, yielding €87,400 to the State. Fifteen remain unpaid, and 70 were cancelled for valid reasons.

Ms Perreault raised concern about the “single digit” number of lobbying registrants in Leitrim, Carlow, Longford, Roscommon, Laois and Offaly where council officials and elected councillors fall under the act.

“We are kind of surprised us is that in the space of four years we are only seeing a handful of registrants in some of those countries,” she said.

There are more than 1,800 registrants permitted to lobby elected and public officials and almost 10,000 returns on lobbying activities were submitted for last year.

Health continued to be the policy area most lobbied about, followed by economic development and industry, agriculture, education and training, and justice and equality.