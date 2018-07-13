Commuters face delay as Bray gorse fire disrupts rail services

Commuters are facing disruption on Friday morning due to a gorse fire in Bray, Co Wicklow.

All Irish Rail Dart and Commuter services have been suspended for the rest of the morning between Bray and Greystones because of a fire at Bray Head. Rail tickets to and from Greystones are being be accepted on Dublin Bus.

Wicklow Fire Service said the fire started in front of a tent and spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at about 1am. They said the fire is believed to have been started by campers.

The fire is under control but damage has been caused to railway infrastructure.

Meanwhile, units of Cork Fire Brigade are attending a large fire at a commercial property in Lissarda this morning.

A red forest fire warning remains in place which states all outdoor use of fires, barbecues and other open ignition sources are to avoided on forest lands, public amenities and high risk areas.

The warning remains in place until Monday afternoon when the situation will be reviewed again.

Met Éireann’s yellow status drought advisory remains in place until midday on Friday.