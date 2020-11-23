Committee ‘not looking for heads on stakes’ over RTÉ photographs

The Oireachtas Media and Culture committee was not “looking for heads on stakes” over the RTÉ photograph controversy, a Fianna Fáil senator has said.

A number of senior RTÉ TV and radio broadcasters have apologised after photographs emerged of them not observing Covid-19 social distancing guidelines during a retirement event at the Montrose campus in Dublin 4.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, a committee member, said an invitation was likely to be extended to the director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes, following a meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

It was important that RTÉ was committed to the public health guidelines and learned from their mistake, he told told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. The public needed the reassurance that the same rules applied to the national broadcaster, he added.

The onus was on RTÉ management to provide clarity over what had happened, he said. “It was wrong, it shouldn’t have happened.”

While the apologies from the presenters who had been photographed had been sincere, he said, RTÉ needed to reassure people that the problem was being reviewed.

“Part of the problem is that RTÉ has not come out and explained what happened. If this had involved someone in politics and someone was not available to comment, RTÉ would be all over it,” he said, referring to the fact that Morning Ireland had sought an RTÉ spokesperson for comment, but that was told that none was available.

Gardaí are examining how the retirement gathering on RTÉ’s Donnybrook campus was organised.

Broadcasters including Bryan Dobson, Miriam O’Callaghan, Eileen Dunne and David McCullagh have apologised for not practicing social distancing during the gathering last week after they were photographed standing next to a retiring staff member.

The photographs were posted on a website for retired RTÉ staff and then highlighted in the media.

Dobson later said RTÉ had “vigorously” debated Covid-19 measures on air and that “each of us” should adhere to the public health advice.