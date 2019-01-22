Commission confirms no-deal Brexit will see hard border in Ireland

In a no-deal Brexit in Ireland “you will have a hard border”, a spokesman for the European Commission said this morning.

The admission is the first time the Commission has explicitly acknowledged the reality that, despite the often expressed desire of Dublin and London to maintain a soft, frictionless border, a hard border is inevitable in the absence of a deal.

A commission source insisted the statement did not reflect a change of position by the commission but was merely “a statement of the obvious”.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas was responding at the daily commission press briefing to journalists’ questions about what no-deal planning assumptions were being made for the Irish Border.

He declined to say whether the commission planned to publish a specific Irish “preparedness” note in line with the many published about other aspects of no-deal.

For months journalists have been asking the commission, the UK, and Irish Government spokespeople what would happen on the Border in the event of a no-deal.

Gallery Border Roads by Tony O’Shea VIEW NOW

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

The Commission has refused to answer the question while the two governments have expressed their determination not to return to a hard border, without explaining how they would achieve that end.

In recent days Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been prepared to acknowledge the issue might pose problems with other member states with whom Dublin would have to have discussions. But, he said last week “We are not planning for checks on the land border in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Schinas went on the reaffirm the Commission’s commitment to upholding the Belfast Agreement in all its elements and to the funding of the peace programmes in the North.

In response, the Irish Government said it “will not accept a hard border on this island and therefore we are not planning for one.”

“This will be more difficult to achieve without the Withdrawal Agreement and would require very difficult discussions with our EU partners,” a Government spokesperson said in a statement to The Irish Times.

“Working out suitable customs and trade arrangements compatible with our EU membership will require detailed discussion with the Commission, while the UK will also need to live up to its responsibilities.”

The Government also pointed to comments by the President of the European Commisison Jean Claude Juncker when he addressed the Dáil last year.

“President Juncker told the Dáil last June: ‘We agree that there should be no return to a hard border, we need to preserve north south institutions, and the Good Friday Agreement should be preserved in its entirety.’”

The Government also pointed to the British responsibility under the Belfast Agreement to ensure there is no return to a hard border.

“Regardless of Brexit, the British government will always have responsibilities as co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement to ensure that, even in a no deal, there will not be a return to a border,” it said.

“There is a deal to ensure no return to a hard border in any circumstance in Ireland. That deal took 18-months to negotiate and has been ratified by the EU 27 and passed by the British Cabinet. We should keep the focus where it needs to be and that is Westminster deciding what it wants,” the Government statement said.