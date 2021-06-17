‘Colossal void’ as anniversary of Det Garda Colm Horkan’s death marked

The violent death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan one year ago in Co Roscommon has left a “colossal void” at the station where he worked, the superintendent of the Castlerea division has said.

Supt Thomas Colsh said it has been a difficult week for colleagues at the station and all members of the force who worked with Det Garda Horkan, as well as for his family and the communities he served and lived in.

That Garda Horkan (49) was shot dead while on duty just metres from Castlerea station was “hugely difficult obviously for everybody at the time and devastating for all his colleagues”, Supt Colsh said.

“It was life changing really… It is something that every garda wants to go through their entire service never having to experience.”

The death of Garda Horkan, the the 89th garda killed in the line of duty, was a shocking reminder of the dangers faced by members of An Garda Síochana each time they put on their uniform, he said.

“Who knows what is around the corner for any of us. Sometimes you knowingly go into situations where you are putting yourself in danger,” he said.

Receiving such a tragic call from the then-superintendent of the district, Goretti Sheridan, on the night of June 17th 2020, was “devastating”, Supt Colsh recalled.

“Colm was not only a colleague; he was also a friend. To arrive at a scene where your friend and colleague is, and there were his friends and colleagues too having to be professional and work at the scene. It is a true testament to them,” he said.

The State funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan is held at An Garda Síochána headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Supt Colsh said members at Castlerea, as well as Ballaghaderreen station where Garda Horkan worked previously, have planted trees to honour his memory.

“It is a distraction in many ways… Nobody who knew Colm will ever get over his death, but in this job we are resilient by nature. You learn to move on but you never get over it. He will never be forgotten,” he said.

The night of June 17th will forever be etched in the memory of Castlerea parish priest Fr John McManus, who was called to the scene close to midnight to say the last rites.

“It was a traumatic night not just for me but for so many people… Still, after a year, I would describe it as there being an eerie stillness in the air,” he said.

Gardaí and the communities of Castlerea, Ballaghaderreen, and Garda Horkan’s hometown of Charlestown in Co Mayo, came together in mourning, he said. “The country was united in grief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dermot Horkan said it has been a “hard, long year” since his brother was fatally shot. He told Shannonside radio station on Wednesday that the thousands of messages the family received have been a great source of comfort to his elderly father, Marty.

“He read every single card… Every condolence book and there were hundreds. He read through every name, and we all did when we would come to the house. Up to 15 or 20 cards a day,” he said.

Dermot Horkan said the family has received support from people “right across the globe and we cannot thank them enough”.

“It is hard to believe it has been a year… To ask me where the year went? It has been fast, but it has been tough alright,” he said.

A memorial garden and plaque will be unveiled in the town in memory of Det Garda Horkan, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris due to attend a special commemoration event on Saturday.

Stephen Silver (44) of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo remains in custody charged with the capital murder of Det Garda Horkan.