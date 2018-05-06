Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper presented with Kerry Person of the Year award

Former Kerry footballer Colm “Gooch’’ Cooper has been presented with the Kerry Person of the Year award at a function in Dublin.

Mr Cooper, winner of five All-Ireland medals, was chosen by the Kerry Association in Dublin for its annual award.

Association chairperson Keelin Kissane referred to the enormous contribution he made to the county and how he had enhanced its image on the playing fields.

“He is one of the most admired figures in the history of the GAA and has provided us with many moments of magic,’’ she added.

Mr Cooper, who has become a GAA pundit since his retirement from intercounty football, published his memoir, Gooch, The Autobiography last year.

Association president Christy McCarthy presented the Laochra Chiarraí award for community endeavour to the five special Olympics clubs of Kerry.