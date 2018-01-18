Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper named Kerry Person of the Year

Colm “Gooch’’ Cooper, winner of five All-Ireland medals, has been chosen as this year’s Kerry Person of the Year by the Kerry Association in Dublin.

The announcement was made by association chairwoman Keelin Kissane at a reception in Dublin on Thursday night.

“Colm has graced the playing fields for many years and has brought honour and distinction to Kerry,’’ she said.

“He is a very worthy recipient of the award.’’

Mr Cooper, who has become a GAA pundit since his retirement from intercounty football, published his memoir, Gooch, The Autobiography last year.

Mr Cooper was at the centre of controversy in October over a testimonial dinner from which he was expected to collect a six-figure sum.

Ms Kissane also announced that the winner of the Laochra Chiarraí award for community endeavour was The Special Olympics Clubs of Kerry.

The award was accepted by Michael Murphy of the Kerry Fairways Club Golf Society Special Olympics Club and Martina McCarthy of Kerry Stars.