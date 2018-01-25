College Green buses to be rerouted from next week

Changes to Dublin Bus services through College Green and the College Street area will come into effect from next week following discussions on how to alleviate traffic delays in the area.

A number of bus routes that travel through College Street and Westmoreland Street will be rerouted via Tara Street and Burgh Quay from Monday, January 29th to reduce the number of buses passing through College Green.

The changes will apply to the following northbound/westbound routes: 25, 25a, 25b, 25d, 37, 39, 39a and 70. The National Transport Authority (NTA) has assured commuters that none of the bus stop locations on these routes will change.

However, Xpresso services, which will also be rerouted away from College Green, will require some changes. The 25x, 27x, 32x, 33x, 39x, 41x, 51x, 66x, 67x routes will be affected, with some services to be diverted from D’Olier Street, College Street and College Green through Hawkins Street, Townsend Street and Westland Row.

The NTA warned that if delays persisted further changes to bus routes and possible taxi restrictions would follow.

The decision to implement traffic restrictions in College Green follows the cancellation earlier this month of a public hearing on plans for a €10 million plaza project. The plaza would mean all traffic, including buses and taxis, banned from accessing Dame Street through College Green. It is not yet known when An Bord Pleanála will reschedule the hearing.

Pedestrian traffic

The introduction of the new Luas Green Line in December led to traffic delays in the Trinity College/Nassau Street area in the run up to Christmas. Numerous trams lined up one behind the other, unable to move through the city centre.

Pedestrians have also been experiencing delays and are waiting up to three times as long as previously to cross the road at College Green and surrounding junctions. New longer Luas trams operating at an increased frequency will be travelling through the location by the end of March and will require a high level of priority to meet journey times.

The NTA on Thursday evening said the new bus routes would “enable the traffic signalling system and junctions in the College Green area to operate more effectively” and that it plans to work with Dublin Bus and Dublin City Council to monitor the impact of the changes.