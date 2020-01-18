Cold weather to continue as temperatures fall to -4 degrees

Another freezing night has been forecast for Saturday after temperatures reached as low as -4 degrees early this morning.

Saturday daytime is expected to be mainly dry with good sunny spells with highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Frost will develop quickly after dark on Saturday night and turn sharp or severe under clear skies.

Met Éireann said temperatures as low as zero to -4 could be expected. Temperatures of about -2 degrees were recorded across the midlands early on Saturday morning while temperatues in Athenry, Co Galway, were -4 degrees.

Sunday should be slightly less cold with temperatures of 8 degrees forecast for Munster. Frost and mist will clear slowly in the morning and the day will be dry and bright with good sunny spells in most areas, Met Éireann said.