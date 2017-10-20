Coincidence? Family welcomes second set of twins born on identical date

The Doherty family are seeing double again after welcoming two cute new arrivals into their family.

Moville couple Seamus and Elizabeth Doherty had their second set of twins this week on October 17th. Sienna and Travis were born at Letterkenny University Hospital ahead of their due date, and now they share the exact same birthday as their twin sisters Samera and Tameka.

Four year olds Samera and Tameka were born on October 17th, 2013, and Travis and Sienna came into the world on October 17th 2017.

Mum Elizabeth went into labour at home on Tuesday, event though she wasn’t due until October 23rd. No sooner was she in the maternity ward of LUH than she was taken for an emergency c-section.

Both babies were born healthy and mum is doing well.

Delighted Dad Seamus now imagines future birthday parties are going to be “mayhem”.

“Now we’ll have four birthday parties at the same time. It will be great to get them all over in the one day but it will be mayhem.

“Granny joked that she’ll have to take out a mortgage for Octobers because she’ll have five grandchildren celebrating birthdays in the month,” he added.

Seamus believes the identical dates are a pure coincidence, while their eldest boy Torin (7) was also an autumn baby, having been born on September 27th.

Torin, Samera and Tameka are all excited to have two new siblings to care for, while mechanic Seamus and stay-at-home mum Elizabeth will be counting on their young helpers.

“They can’t wait to get them home to start feeding them,” Seamus said.

“It’s like a wheelbarrow now, it’s all in front of us,” he added.