Coastguard rescues two vessels as Storm Erik brings 10m swells

The Irish Coastguard has been assisting two vessels that got into difficulty off the south west coast today during Storm Erik.

The eye of the storm has now passed over into Scotland but brought high seas with waves more than 10 metres high and gusts of more than 100 km/h to the countries of Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

A wind speed of 66 knots (120 km/h) was recorded at 6am on Friday morning at Mace Head in Co Galway. The promenade at Salthill was closed for a time because of the high winds.

On Friday morning an Irish fishing vessel alerted the Coastguard after it was hit by a very large wave and sustained major damage. The vessel was able to make its way to port.

At the same time, 7am a Russian-based vessel further out to sea, 400 miles south west of Dingle, also reported an incident where they had some mechanical issues due to the weather.

The vessel had lost engine power and was drifting in high seas. The vessel had 91 people on board when it was hit by waves measuring as high as a double decker bus

Divisional controller Derek Flanagan told RTE’s News at One how the Coastguard rescue coordination centre in Valentia is dealing with the two incidents.

“Our biggest concern is the danger that these waves represent to the vessels, the likelihood of injury to crews working aboard these vessels is increased quite a lot as they try to contend with those weather conditions,” he said.

“There’s about 20 of those very large vessels working in an area about 200 miles off the coast at the minute. They’ve decided to work through this weather, they’re used to it, to these conditions all the time, they know that these storms pass quickly, they ride out the weather until conditions get better then start fishing again.”

He added that quite a few other large vessels have taken refuge in places like Sheephaven and Donegal, having decided not to risk damage that might be caused.

“We expect the weather to be like this for the next 12-36 hours.”

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said the winds will pick up again this evening and an orange wind warning remains in place for Donegal until 6am on Saturday morning.

The winds will gradually abate on Saturday which will be pleasant day with good sunshine and scattered showers. Saturday night will be cold with clear spells and frost forming.

Sunday will be cold with showers frequent in Ulster later in the day and highs of just 8 degrees. Sunday night will also be cold with temperatures close to freezing.