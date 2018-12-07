Coast Guard volunteer Caitríona Lucas ‘made ultimate sacrifice’

Minister for Transport Shane Ross had pledged to ensure that all recommendations made by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board’s (MCIB) inquiry into the death of Irish Coast Guard volunteer Caitríona Lucas are implemented.

Mr Ross says he has already broadened the review of the national search and rescue framework which was initiated earlier this year.

He has also instructed the Irish Coast Guard to accelerate work which is already underway on developing an independently accredited ISO safety management system that will be “robust and fit for purpose”.

Mr Ross was commenting after this morning’s publication of the final MCIB report into Ms Lucas’s death off the Clare coast on September 12th, 2016.

Ms Lucas (41), a mother of two, librarian and highly experienced member of the Doolin Coast Guard unit, was assisting the Kilkee unit in a search for a missing man when the unit’s rigid inflatable boat (RIB) was hit by a wave in a surf zone and capsized.

All three crew on board were thrown overboard, lost their helmets, lifejackets were not inflated, and the Mayday was issued through the only working radio - a personal VHF radio owned by the deputy coxswain.

The two Kilkee unit members were rescued, and Ms Lucas was airlifted to hospital where she died later.

Reiterating his condolences to Ms Lucas’s family, Mr Ross described her as “talented, hardworking” and a “deeply committed” member of the Doolin unit.

“She was a selfless member of a unique group of people, those men and women who dedicate themselves to the protection of others at great risk to themselves,”he said.

“Caitríona made the ultimate sacrifice and her loss has been enormous. Coast Guard volunteers, in particular the direct colleagues of Caitríona in the units at Doolin and Kilkee, were devastated at the tragic events that unfolded on that day,” Mr Ross said.

The final MCIB report, details of which were reported in today’s Irish Times, criticises the Irish Coast Guard for having no “effective safety management system”.

The report is also critical of failure to adequately consider new technology or alternative means of search and recovery - as distinct from search and rescue.

It says the Delta rigid inflatable unit (RIB) which Ms Lucas was crewing on was used “outside” of the Irish Coast Guard’s own defined operational limits, and the triple lock system for launching was not adequately invoked. However, it also acknowledges issues at the Kilkee station dating back several years, a loss of experienced volunteers, and notes the Irish Coast Guard management had been notified of this in March, 2016.

There was to have been a transfer of management at the Kilkee station on the day Ms Lucas died.

The MCIB report identifies “critical deficiencies” with the boat’s communication and navigation equipment.

It also notes that there was a similar incident - albeit with no loss of life - off Dingle, Co Kerry in 2014, and notes that subsequent safety recommendations for the Irish Coast Guard arising from this were not “fully implemented” in the intervening two years.

The report finds the Kilkee Delta RIB was not licensed or certified as per statutory requirements for passenger boats, did not have a ship’s radio station license, and its coxswain did not hold the required statutory operator’s license.

Responses to the MCIB’s initial draft are published with the final report, and include a submission by Ms Lucas’s next-of-kin, as in her husband Bernard.

Mr Lucas questions why the report does not comment on why the crew’s helmets and lifejackets did not operate properly, and says he believes that a contributory factor to the accident was “bullying and harassment” in the Kilkee unit in the preceding couple of years from when a new officer in charge took over.

“The Kilkee unit had lost an awful lot of experience, and morale within the team was very bad,”Mr Lucas says. He also says there seemed to be “confusion” in the report about who was in charge during and after the accident.

A separate response by Kilkee deputy officer in charge Orla Hassett also expresses concern about various safety and management factors, and says she was instructed on “numerous occasions” not to inflate the bladder of her helmet which is fitted to ensure a helmet stays on during impact.

Mr Martony Vaughan,the officer in charge of Kilkee at the time of the incident, told The Irish Times he would not respond at present to the claims made in the report.

In a lengthy and detailed response, the Irish Coast Guard called on the MCIB to conduct a “thorough re-appraisal” of the draft.

The Irish Coast Guard expressed concern about “confusing or misleading presentation of evidence”, in relation to information on weather forecasting and sea conditions - some of which was amended by the MCIB in the final report.

The Irish Coast Guard pointed out its rescue craft are not passenger boats and not bound by this legislation. It also defended its safety management system, and said it was a “significant leap” to suggest “one tragic accident” in one unit was representative of a whole organisation.

The Irish Coast Guard said that risk is “inherent” in everything it does, and it has been working “diligently” to further enhance “robust practices”.

Mr Ross initiated an oversight review of helicopter search and rescue (SAR) earlier this year in response to interim recommendations made by the Air Accident Investigation Unit arising from the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter crash with the loss of four air crew in March, 2017.

He said he had broadened the national SAR Framework review already underway as a response to the recent report to him on SAR aviation.

“ It will now encompass the relevant recommendations arising from the MCIB report,”he said. The review met formally on Wednesday December 5th under the . chairmanship of Sir Alan Massey, former chief executive of the British Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Mr Ross said he had instructed the Irish Coast Guard to “accelerate its work in developing an independently accredited ISO safety management system that will be robust and fit for purpose”.

“ This work is already underway and significant effort and investment has taken place over the last two years,”he said. He also said he was requiring the Irish Coast Guard and the Marine Survey Office to “take the necessary and pragmatic steps to ensure that any issues which could impact on vessel or crew safety are addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Ross also noted that as there is a separate on-going investigation being carried out by the Health and Safety Authority it “would not be appropriate for him to comment on the detail cited in the report”.