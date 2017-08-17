Co Louth man (29) shot dead while travelling in Mexico

An Irish man shot in front of his girlfriend in Mexico has been identified as Noel Maguire, a 29-year-old from Co Louth.

While details of his murder on Tuesday remain unclear, it has been established he was travelling with his American partner through the port town of Lázaro Cárdenas in the southwest of the country.

They were confronted by a number of armed men when Mr Maguire was shot and killed.

It is believed he was travelling with a British driver’s licence and his family are based in the UK.

Mexican police have opened a murder investigation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and providing consular assistance to the man’s family, and liaising with the local police.