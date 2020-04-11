Co Clare teenager seen by gardaí carrying unlicenced rifle

A teenager in Co Clare was seen by gardaí carrying a rifle, which he did not have a firearm licence for, on Saturday.

The male, aged in his late teens, was spotted by gardaí in the Kilmihil area near, roughly half way between Ennis and Kilkee.

As part of a follow-up operation gardaí carried out searches of a premises in the same area under warrant. Gardaí found an air rifle with a scope and an imitation 9mm handgun which were seized along with a number of electronic devices and a small quantity of cannabis herb.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.