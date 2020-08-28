Close to €1 million raised for healthcare workers by Mayo cottage raffle

A raffle for a postcard pretty holiday cottage in Mayo to raise funds for healthcare workers had raised close to €1 million on Friday afternoon - with six hours to go before the curtain came down on the draw.

As the raffle drew to a close, the couple who own the home near Foxford described the level of interest in it in recent weeks as “unreal”.

The house was put up for raffle in June by a Canada-based Irish couple who are both Covid-19 survivors. They have asked to remain anonymous.

The retired businessman and former doctor with homes around the world wanted to do something to give back after surviving the deadly virus, and decided to use their Mayo home as a prize to raise funds.

The tickets cost €10 and the money has been rolling in for weeks having long since surpassed the couple’s initial target of €250,000.

Contributions to the raffle website have come from all quarters - mainly from people with links to Ireland.

The couple have saidall of the money raised will go towards those who were not medics at the front line but who still took the same risks as doctors and nurses, such as cleaners, porters and kitchen staff.

The decision to raise money for healthcare support workers sprang from a combination of their own recent experience of the virus, seeing friends and family around them affected by cancer, and a lifelong belief that support staff in hospitals don’t get the recognition they deserve.

The majority of ticket buyers have purchased in small amounts, while a few spenders have stretched to 25 tickets for €250.

The 150-year-old cottage, on the Mayo side of the Ox Mountains, had been placed on the market through local agent CK Auctioneers earlier this year and attracted offers of up to €90,000.

The fund is being administered by a Dublin-based accountant who plans to liaise with Siptu to dispense the money across the health sector fairly.

Plans to give money directly to health care workers were scrapped because of tax implications and other complexities for the recipients and the money will now be used as an education fund.

The winner will be getting an idyllic holiday escape upgraded in recent years to include storage heating and a solid fuel stove. They will also receive rights to cut their own turf in the nearby bog.

The retired businessman says he came close to death after contracting coronavirus en route from Mexico to Canada in early March.

The draw will take place at 10pm Irish time (5pm US time).