Clashes in Dublin as hundreds protest against Covid-19 restrictions

Hundreds attended an anti-lockdown protest outside St Stephen’s Green in Dublin on Saturday.

Demonstrators clashed with gardaí on Grafton Street while others threw firecrackers.

Protesters were led down to the GPO on O’Connell Street, where a recording of the Proclamation was played. Several people have been arrested. The Luas green line was stopped completely for a time before services resumed. Services between St Stephen’s Green and O’Connell Street remain unavailable.

Large Garda presence for anti-lockdown demonstration in St Stephen’s Green pic.twitter.com/gKxb38SAeu — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) February 27, 2021

There was a heavy Garda presence outside the park in Dublin’s city centre on Saturday afternoon when the protest began about 2pm.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) said St Stephen’s Green had been closed on the orders of gardaí.

The OPW tweeted the closure order, adding that the move was “on instructions from An Garda Síochána”.

Gardaí said they were operating a “policing plan” in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon.

“A number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place. Those who are conducting their essential journeys may meet obstructions on their journey and will need to avail of diversions,” said the Garda on Twitter.