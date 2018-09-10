Claim reporter showed off cleavage in recorded meeting rejected

An RTÉ reporter has rejected a suggestion that an undercover reporter with Prime Time opened her blouse to better show off her cleavage during a secretly-recorded meeting with a member of Sligo County Council.

Reporter Conor Ryan was giving evidence to an investigations hearing of the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) which is examining possible breaches of the local government code by former Fianna Fáil, now independent councillor, Joe Queenan.

The hearing arises from a Prime Time programme broadcast in December 2015 during which an undercover reporter purported to represent a company in London interested in wind farm developments.

Mr Queenan, during his meeting with the woman, linked the issue of his support in relation to planning with possible financial backing for one of his businesses.

He asked that his dealing with the woman be kept confidential.

At a hearing that opened on Monday, barrister Michael O’Connor, for Mr Queenan, said “there was flirtation going on” during the secretly recorded video of his client’s meeting with the RTÉ reporter, who was using an alias ‘Nina Carlson’.

The female reporter’s true identity is not being disclosed at the Sipo hearing. Mr Ryan, who was speaking with Nina by way of an ear piece during the secretly recorded meeting, was asked by Mr O’Connor if he had said “you need to trap him a bit more” or you “need to pull down the blouse a bit”, during the interview.

Mr Ryan said he could not recall what he said but the suggestion that while acting in a professional capacity you would ask a woman to undo her blouse was offensive and he did not see how it was relevant.

Flirtation

Mr O’Connor said the issue of relevance was not for Mr Ryan. “There was flirtation going on, and you were in her ear,” he said. Nina was an attractive woman, he noted.

When he was asked to disclose her identity, Mr Ryan said he was not prepared to do so. He also refused to answer questions as to whether she was an employee of RTÉ or had a criminal record.

Earlier, Mr O’Connor said at the end of the secretly recorded footage of her meeting with Mr Queenan, Nina could be seen “buttoning up her blouse” and saying to an RTÉ colleague: “I think he fancied me”.

Mr O’Connor said he was entitled to question the undercover reporter about such things and “question her credibility”.

Cedric Culleton, a since retired RTÉ employee, said he set up the three miniature cameras that were used to secretly record Nina’s meeting with Mr Queenan on November 4th, 2015, for the Prime Time Investigates programme. The miniature cameras were hidden in a box of tissues, an item of clothing draped over a suitcase, and in a lever arch file.

He agreed that the RTÉ protocol in relation to such recordings includes showing respect to third parties. Mr O’Connor asked if the witness could recall saying that Mr Queenan was “a sleezeball”?

Mr Culleton said if it was on the recording then he said it.

He said it was just a comment made after the meeting to a colleague and he had not meant any offence. It was based on what Mr Queenan had said during the recorded meeting in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Microphone

Mr O’Connor said at the end of the recording, after the councillor had left, Nina “buttoned up her blouse”. He asked if “part of the operation was to ensure that she would show her cleavage” and if a partially opened blouse was “part of the modus operandi”?

Mr Culleton said there was a microphone attached to Nina’s blouse and the adjustment of her blouse had to do with that.

Mr O’Connor said the secret recording showed that Nina, after the meeting, had asked “did he hang himself” and Mr Culleton had said, “I think he did”.

There was also laughter. It showed a complete disregard for his client’s humanity. Mr Culleton said the laughter was nervous laughter during a difficult situation and Nina’s remarks were in reference to what Mr Queenan had said.

Earlier, Mr O’Connor argued that the sitting should not go ahead as the RTÉ reporter who spoke with his client while using a false name was not being called as a witness and her identity was not known to him or his client.

Describing the reporter as his client’s “main accuser”, he said that “for all I know she may have convictions. Her credibility may be in tatters, but I don’t know that.”

Rulings in the UK and in the Irish High Court made it clear that “anonymous evidence” should not be used and that a person had the right to confront their accuser.

However, James Doherty SC, for the commission, said the undercover reporter was not Mr Queenan’s accuser. Rather it was Sligo County Council.

The evidence was the footage and audio being supplied by RTÉ and the undercover reporter had no relevant evidence to give. “The recordings speak for themselves.”

The chairman of the six-man commission, retired High Court judge Daniel O’Keeffe, after a short adjournment, rejected Mr O’Connor’s submission.

The video and audio recordings of Mr Queenan’s dealings with the undercover reporter will be played to the hearing this afternoon.

The commission is holding investigation hearings into three councillors who featured in the RTÉ programme at the end of which it will produce a report and refer the cases back to their respective local authorities.

The other councillors are John O’Donnell (Independent) of Donegal Co Council, and Hugh McElvaney (formerly Fine Gael, now Independent), of Monaghan Co Council.

Their cases are due to be heard, respectively tomorrow and on Monday of next week.