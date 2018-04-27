Civil servants want equal pay scales, says union ahead of talks

The Government and public service trade unions will commence talks on Friday on the two-tier system of pay across the public service.

A spokesman for Fórsa said Friday’s meeting would likely be the first of a series of engagements dealing with the practicalities of equalising the length of pay scales.

The union said the term “new entrants” referred to those employed in the civil and public service since January 2011.

It said their pay scales were currently two points longer than those of other staff, which meant it took them two years longer to get to the top of their pay scale.

It said negotiators had to deal with the technical challenges presented by the fact that the length of pay scales varied widely across the civil and public service. Fórsa also said that in addition unions wanted to ensure that any solution was fair to all new entrants, regardless of how long they have been employed.

It said no money was budgeted to deal with the issue in 2018, and the Government had not yet conceded Fórsa’s call for some money to change hands next year.

Fórsa spokesman Bernard Harbor said: “This is an equity issue and, while no money has been allocated to resolve it in 2018, Fórsa believes that Ireland’s strengthening economic and exchequer recovery means it should be possible to start funding it next year, rather than delaying until 2020 or beyond. That would require funds to be allocated in October’s Budget.

“Pay equity is a priority for all trade unions, and every bit of progress in addressing this injustice has been achieved by unions collectively, through national pay negotiations and public service pay agreements.”

The country’s largest trade union Siptu said it will not be party to a new public service agreement unless the Government moves to end the two-tier arrangement which sees those appointed after 2011 paid less than more longer-serving colleagues.

The Government had previously stated that while a review of this arrangement could take place, there would be no funding to end the two-tier system before the end of 2020 when the current public service pay deal expires.

However, it now seems likely that the Government is prepared to accelerate the ending of this pay system although when and how this will take place remains to be finalised.