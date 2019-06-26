Civil rights campaigner Ivan Cooper dies aged 75

Veteran civil rights campaigner Ivan Cooper has died aged 75.

One of the leaders of the civil rights movement which emerged in the North in the 1960s, Mr Cooper was present at the Duke Street march in Derry on October 5th, 1968 and went on to become one of the founder members of the SDLP. He died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Cooper was “born to break the mould.”

“A working class Protestant man who saw a common injustice and inequality that had taken root in Protestant and Catholic communities, he dedicated his life to fighting it.

“As an early leader in the civil rights movement, few have contributed as much to peace and equality on this island than Ivan. Organising marches in Derry for the right to a home, the right to a job and the right to a vote, Ivan often put himself in the path of danger to secure justice for people in every community. And on many occasions that meant that he suffered vilification and violence for his convictions. It never stopped him. Alongside his close friend John Hume, he helped blaze the trail on the path that led to the Good Friday Agreement.

Derry Civil Rights march on October 5th, 1968. Leading the marchers were Eddie McAteer, the Nationalist leader; Gerry Fitt, Republican Labour MP and Ivan Cooper, chairman of the Derry branch of the Labour Party.

“Anyone who knew Ivan knows that his selfless passion for justice continued to burn brightly into his later years. His unwavering belief that people on this island should come together to fight for common ideals and in their common interest is a lesson for us all. Especially as we face political division today.

Mr Eastwood said Mr Cooper was “a man of sharp contrasts, sharp intellect and, it must be said, sharp tongue, he stands as a giant in the story of this island. And he holds a special place in the hearts of SDLP members.”

He offered his sympathies to Mr Cooper’s wife Frances, his daughters Sinead and Bronagh and wider family.