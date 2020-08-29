Civil liberties group concerned at how Covid-19 laws being drawn up

Proposed criminal penalties for people organising house parties, quickly rejected by Cabinet on Friday, raised “concerns” over how recent Government decisions are made, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said on Saturday.

Cabinet discussed a memo from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly which proposed that organising or attending a gathering in a private home of more than six guests would be a crime.

However, following concerns voiced at Cabinet it was decided to instead make holding a gathering of more than six people a civil offence, which gardaí would have no role in policing.

Current public health guidelines limit gatherings in private homes to no more than six visitors from three other households.

The level of sanction or fine linked to the civil offence is currently being drawn up by officials.

Existing penalties for non-compliance with some public health regulations, such as mandatory wearing of face coverings on public transport and in shops, which carry fines of up to €2,500 or six months imprisonment, were deemed too harsh for civil offences around house gatherings, sources said.

Liam Herrick, executive director of the ICCL, said Constitutional protections around the private dwelling meant gardaí need a warrant to enter a person’s home.

“If there was to be any explicit power to enter private property that would need primary legislation,” he said.

“There is no legal basis for the criminalisation of social gatherings in the home, there is no legal power for the police to enforce that at present,” he said.

The civil liberties group had expressed concerns over the earlier proposal to introduce criminal sanctions around large gatherings in households.

The decision-making process around the proposed changes appeared to have been “incredibly muddled and confused,” Mr Herrick said.

The organisation said it was “concerned” issues around the Constitutional implications of entering people’s homes to enforce the initially proposed criminal offence were only raised when the matter was brought to Cabinet for approval.

“It is surprising that these very fundamental questions only seem to have been teased out at the last minute,” he said. “It does raise questions around how the decision-making chain is working at this stage,” he said.

The episode was “indicative of a deeper problem” in how laws and regulations to respond to Covid-19 were being drawn up between the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and the Government, Mr Herrick said.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said it was decided a “penal provision” around house gatherings of more than six guests “would be an extreme measure, particularly around entering somebody’s home.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said breaches of the public health guidelines limiting social gatherings in homes would be a civil matter, “so the Minister for Health, for example, could take somebody to court but it wouldn’t be a Garda prosecution,” he said on Friday.

There are 392 active outbreaks of the virus in the State at present, 252 of which were related to social gatherings in private households, according to recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Public health officials have previously warned on several occasions of the potential for the coronavirus to spread in the community from house parties or similar large gatherings in private homes.