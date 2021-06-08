City councillors asked to approve sale of Dublin’s Plough Pub at €300,000 loss

Dublin city councillors are being asked to approve the sale of a prominent city centre building owned by the council at a loss of at least €300,000.

Councillors in April halted the sale of the historic Plough Pub opposite the Abbey Theatre in Dublin for €550,000.

Council officials will on Tuesday make a fresh attempt to secure the approval so the pub can be redeveloped as apartments. The council has proposed to lease the apartments from the private developer for use as social housing.

The council said in April it had spent €70,000 on structural repairs to the building, but would not say how much it had paid for the pub, as the information was “commercially sensitive”. However, a report from the council’s head of planning Richard Shakespeare states the council bought the pub four years ago for €800,000.

The Plough, at the corner of Abbey Street and Marlborough Street, had been a popular meeting spot for theatre-goers, but closed more than a decade ago. The four-storey Victorian building, which is on the record of protected structures, became increasingly dilapidated and by 2014 had been boarded up. In 2017 the council bought the pub to stop it from falling into further decay.

“The property was in a derelict condition, boarded up and infested with rodents and pigeons,” it said. An inspection noted parts of the roof were missing with a “large number of plastic bags containing bird droppings stored throughout the building”.

The council had initially hoped to reach a deal with the Abbey Theatre, which had “expressed an interest in utilising the buildings when refurbished”.

However, no agreement was reached. “Throughout 2018 we engaged with the Abbey Theatre to no avail,” Mr Shakespeare said.

‘Financial risk’

The council spent more than €70,000 on structural repairs, but despite these emergency works the structural condition “continuously deteriorated” and represented a “serious financial risk and burden to the council”.

It put the pub on the market at €650,000 in 2019 but accepted a bid of €550,000 and agreed to lease back the six apartments which were expected to be developed.

“It is the professional opinion of the city valuer that the overall package detailed above represents value for money in a challenging economic environment, will remove dereliction and restore these buildings into productive use,” Mr Shakespeare said.

The failure of councillors to approve the sale would mean the council would be unable to acquire further derelict properties that required regeneration, he said.

Independent Cllr Nial Ring said he would again refuse to approve the deal if it was based on the council entering into a long-term lease for the apartments.

“I think the councillors will only agree to this if it is based on the city council buying, not leasing, the apartments when they are built,” Mr Ring said.

“However, I still maintain that the site is undervalued. How can a site like that smack bang in the middle of town only be worth €550,000 in today’s market.”