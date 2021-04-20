CIÉ faces pension deficit of close to €1 bn, Oireachtas commitee told

The State-owned CIÉ group of transport companies is facing a deficit in its pension schemes of close to €1 billion, its chairwoman designate has told an Oireachtas committee.

Fiona Ross said the accrued liabilities of the pension schemes had increased significantly last year.

She said the accrued liabilities exceeded the pension schemes’ assets by €970 million at the end of 2020.

Ms Ross said the pension scheme deficits was a key component of the weakness in the CIÉ group’s financial position.

She said this was is a priority concern for CIÉ “as it puts the long- run security of pension provision for our workers at risk”.

“As chair and with my board it is increasingly urgent that measures are taken to de-risk the schemes and provide for the long-run sustainability of pension provision.”

There are currently two pension schemes in operation for workers in the three CIÉ companies – Iarnród Éireann, Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann. The schemes are the regular wages scheme which covers about 6,500 front-line staff and the 1951 managerial scheme which has about 2,200 members.

