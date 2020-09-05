Church bells to ring, Air Corp to fly over Dublin to celebrate National Services’ Day

People across the country are being asked to “make some noise” on Saturday afternoon in support of frontline services as part of a dramatically curtailed National Services Day.

Church bells all over Ireland will ring out to mark the moment, emergency service vehicles will be on the streets with sirens blaring and lights flashing and the Irish Air Corps will perform a fly over of Dublin.

The event - usually held on the first Saturday in September and marked by a parade and other activities in honour of full-time, part-time and voluntary workers including fire fighters, ambulance crews, the Defence Forces, the Coast Guard, Lifeboat services and the Civil Defence - has been scaled back as a result of public health restrictions.

“We had to change how we celebrated the National Services Day [but]this year more than others we knew we had to do something,” the organisers said in a social media post.

“So on this National Services Day at 3pm we are asking each and every person that can, to make some noise in support of their frontline services, to recognise the outstanding work they have done during the pandemic and to remember those who we have lost along the way and made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from this deadly virus.”

In addition to the call to noise being made to the general public, a small group of emergency services personnel and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will lay a wreath in memory of service members who have died during the pandemic on Saturday afternoon.

“Our frontline, emergency and voluntary services have and continue to work tirelessly to protect each and every one of us, we have lost some members in that fight and their memory will live on with the aid of the National Services Day,” the organisers said.