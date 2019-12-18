Christmas in Cork: Powerful video promotes Down syndrome positivity

It may have a bit to go before it catches up with Fairytale of New York, but a new seasonal song entitled Christmas in Cork in aid of Down Syndrome Cork is already proving a hit online, with thousands logging on to hear the tune and view the heartwarming video.

Written and performed by Cork band Russian Roulette, Christmas in Cork features a video shot by Fabian Boros that shows David Horgan (29) and Megan O’Halloran (28), who have Down syndrome, wandering through Cork city at Christmas, enjoying the festive delights.

The video shows the couple meeting outside Brown Thomas on Patrick Street and strolling around a city caught up in Christmas cheer, visiting the Glow Festival including the Ferris Wheel, and various food stalls on the Grand Parade.

Russian Roulette singer and the writer of Christmas in Cork, Paul O’Dea, said the band had wanted to release a Christmas song for a number of years. When they finally recorded the song, they decided to use it help raise funds for Down Syndrome Cork.

“My own daughter, Leyna, who also features in the video, has Down syndrome and Down Syndrome Cork do great work here in the city and county, so we’re just happy to help out – and then Fabian Boros made this really fantastic video with David and Megan, which showcases Cork brilliantly.”

The band, with O’Dea on acoustic guitar and vocals, Ivan Holden on lead guitar, Laurence O’Donnell on bass and Paddy ‘The Russian’ Murphy on drums, are a familiar outfit on the Cork circuit. They recorded the song at Tribarac Studios in Rusheen, near Macroom.

Positive image

Amelia O’Connor, who is on the board of Down Syndrome Cork – which supports more than 500 people with the genetic disorder – is delighted with Christmas in Cork. She thanked Russian Roulette for allowing the organisation to use the song to help promote a positive image of people with Down syndrome.

“We’re delighted the lads decided to name us as their charity of choice and the video really is so powerful, promoting this really positive message that people with Down syndrome can have strong loving relationships, just like David and Meghan, who have been an item since they were 14.

“David is from Ovens and Megan is from the Commons Road, but they have known each other since they were babies and they attended music therapy together, and they spent a number of years in the same school and they completed a Certificate Course in Contemporary Living in UCC.

“They’ve both been members of the same Special Olympic sports clubs such as swimming and table tennis and badminton, and they love going for meals together as well as to the cinema and discos together, and they attend each other’s family events such as weddings as a regular couple.

“It’s really important that society realises that people with Down syndrome can enjoy full and rewarding lives and the song and the video really promote that message, showing David and Megan enjoying a really fantastic Christmas in Cork city centre just like everyone else.”

All proceeds from the song are going towards Down Syndrome Cork, as they hope to raise €1 million for their Vision 2021 project, which aims to build a new headquarters at their training centre at The Field of Dreams, Curraheen. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://fieldofdreamscork.ie.