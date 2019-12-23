Choirs welcome 120,000 passengers at Cork Airport over Christmas

“Deck the Arrivals Hall with Holly, Tra-la-la-la-la-la la” might well be what travellers arriving at Cork Airport hear over the next few days as over 1,000 performers welcome them.

Some 28 school and adult choirs have been recruited to welcome the near 120,000 passengers expected through Cork Airport this Christmas and New Year in what promises to be one of the busiest times of the year at the airport.

Head of communications at Cork Airport, Kevin Cullinane said: “We are delighted to offer our thousands of passengers this festive musical treat as they travel to meet loved ones for Christmas.

“Cork Airport is proud to play such a vital role in getting people to where they need to be over the festive season through our 50 routes including new services which we’ve added this year,” he said.

Mr Cullinane said that 2019 had been a highly successful year for Cork Airport which enjoyed its fourth consecutive year of growth with passenger numbers set to hit 2.6 million by the end of December.

“This will rise again in 2020 by a further 5%, with routes serving across the UK and continental Europe as well as multiple daily long-haul connections worldwide through major European hub airports served from Cork.”

But returning to festive matters, Mr Cullinane revealed that the 28 choirs will offer a variety of takes on Christmas carols with everything from traditional and orchestral to gospel on offer to those arriving and departing the airport.

“We have the Frankfield Gospel Choir will finish our musical programme on Christmas Eve before we close for Christmas Day but then our busiest day for arrivals will be December 27th, “ he explained.

“Sunday December 19th looks like our busiest day over all both arrivals and departures and we would advise anyone travelling out of the airport to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight.”