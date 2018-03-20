China prepared to ‘fight bloody battles,’ president says

China is prepared to “fight bloody battles” to ensure its rightful place in the world, president Xi Jinping said in a strongly nationalist speech to close the country’s annual parliament, the National People’s Congress.

“We are resolved to fight the bloody battle against our enemies ...

with a strong determination to take our place in the world,” Mr Xi told nearly 3,000 delegates gathered in the red flag-bedecked Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

To rapturous applause, Mr Xi told the Communist Party faithful in the cavernous chamber that “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has become the biggest dream of the Chinese people.”

The largely ceremonial parliament, which sat for nearly two weeks, gave its blessing to new measures giving Mr Xi the kind of power not seen since the days of the People’s Republic of China’s founder, Mao Zedong.

During the 40-minute address he hailed China’s achievements through history, including the construction of the Great Wall and the invention of paper.

Among the measures adopted by the NPC was the removal of a two-term limit on the presidency, which means Mr Xi can now be president for life.

He also warned those attempting to declare independence for self-ruled Taiwan that they would face “the punishment of history”.

China considers Taiwan an inviolable part of its territory and suspects its president Tsai Ing-wen wants to declare independence, although she has stated she backs maintaining the status quo.

“Any actions and tricks to split China are doomed to failure and will be condemned by the people and punished by history,” Mr Xi said.

China was angered by legislation introduced by Donald Trump which encourages exchange visits by high-ranking US and Taiwanese officials, thereby raising the island’s diplomatic status.

While the US does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is required by law to help defend the island if it is ever invaded.

“It is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people and in their basic interests to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and realize China’s complete reunification,” Mr Xi said.

On democracy activists in Hong Kong, he said China would uphold the former colony’s high degree of autonomy but also “national consciousness and patriotic spirit”.