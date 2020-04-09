Children’s rights advocate Norah Gibbons dies

Former Tusla chairwoman and children’s rights advocate Norah Gibbons has died.

Ms Gibbons served as the first chairwoman of the Child and Family Agency from 2014 to 2018 and also director of advocacy at Barnardos for a time.

She was also a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse, chaired the Roscommon Child Abuse Inquiry and co-chaired the Independent Child Death Review.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has described her as “an exceptional woman who brought her innate judgement, common sense and humanity to everything she did”.

“She leaves behind a tremendous legacy, in particular for the children of Ireland, ” the minister said in a statement on Thursday.

“During her final illness, Norah continued to work to help others, through her leadership of the independent study on familicide and domestic homicide. It was typical of her resolute sense of purpose that, in recent weeks, she was keen to ensure that this important work would be completed and I was glad to be able to give her that assurance.

“All through her life, she was a passionate and tireless advocate for children and others in vulnerable situations. First as a social worker and in later roles including Director of Advocacy at Barnardos, she devoted her career to improving the lives of others.”

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone said Ireland had lost “one of our greatest champions of children”.

She said Ms Gibbons was “passionate and indefatigable in her service to children and the State”.

Women’s Aid Ireland described Ms Gibbons as “an inspiring woman, so dedicated to social justice and the care, protection and prevention of cruelty toward the most vulnerable”.

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, former chair of the National Women’s Council of Ireland said Ms Gibbons “will have a waterfall of tears shed for her in sorrow”.

“Her work in child care was full of compassion and empathy and she has left us an incredible legacy in the various reports she delivered on behalf of the State,” she said.

Ms Gibbons also served as both a director and chair of Alcohol Action Ireland. The organisation said “her outstanding contribution to Irish public life, her passion to tackle inequality and commitment to improving the lives of so many will be long remembered”.

Ms Gibbons is survived by her husband Sean, son Miles and daughter Maireas.