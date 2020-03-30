Children’s hospital site exempt from coronavirus restrictions, Bam says

The builder of the National Children’s Hospital have said it kept its construction site at James’ Hospital campus open, because it believed as one of the State’s “very large construction projects”, it was exempt from coronavirus restrictions.

Bam Ireland said it also kept its construction at Intel in Co Kildare open because it considered the plant to be critical infrastructure. However it said on Monday night that it had “received clarification that the work at Intel is to cease” until further notice.

The company said it also kept its motorway maintenance work and essential facilities management, operating “in line with official guidance and following instruction from the relevant employers”.

On Saturday the Government set out restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions stipulate that those continuing to travel to work must be employed only where the work is an essential service.

Bam Ireland clarified arrangements at its James’ Street and Intel sites after Paul Murphy TD issued a statement on Monday accusing it of “putting lives at risk” by “damanding” that staff continue working.

In a statement Bam said it was awaiting a decision from the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) . Work in its motorway maintenance and facilities management divisions is considered “essential” it said. Essential works are exempt from the latest restrictions.

Bam is also undertaking separate Covid-19 related work on the main campus at the request of St James’ Hospital. The company said “most” of its other sites around the country had already close