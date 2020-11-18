Children’s hospital contractor seeking ‘hundreds of millions of euro’ extra

BAM, the main contractor on the National Children’s Hospital, has submitted claims for extra costs worth “hundreds of millions of euro”, the Oireachtas health committee will hear.

David Gunning, the chief officier of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), will tell the committee on Wednesday that BAM “has been underforming as regards project execution and has been extremely assertive as regards claims.

“Since the commencement of this project there have been hundreds of claims for hundreds of millions of euro and the sheer volume and nature of claims on this project is consuming a significant amount of executive and project team time.”

The opening statement shows that the board was told in November of last year that delays caused by BAM being behind on schedule on construction works amounted to four months. That had increased to six months by the time the site was closed in March as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Gunning will tell the committee that BAM did not reopen works on the site until July 13th, seven weeks after it was permitted to do so, and despite “ongoing engagement with the NPHDB”.

“Despite ongoing engagement with the main contractor, we are still without a valid works programme that is in line with its contractual obligations,” Mr Gunning will say, adding that the NPHDB is withholding 15 per cent of monies invoiced every month “until such time as a compliant programme is delivered”.

Mr Gunning will say that the NPHDB is “interrogating the programmes provided by the contractor and evaluating all current and potential cost pressures on the project”.