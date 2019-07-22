Child rescued near Portmarnock beach may have been using lilo

A child has been rescued after getting into difficulty in the sea off Portmarnock beach in Dublin, possibly while using an inflatable lilo.

The alarm was raised when the child was reported to have beeen swept out to sea on a lilo, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The child was rescued by a member of the public swam to the child’s assistance.

The Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter, Howth Volunteer Coast Guard Unit and Howth RNLI Lifeboats all went to the scene as did Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance and fire engines from Kilbarrack and Swords.

The child was transferred to the care of the HSE by Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance.

It comes as temperatures soared in the capital, reaching the mid-20s in many parts of Dublin.