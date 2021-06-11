Child dies in hospital after being found in paddling pool

A toddler has died following a drowning incident in a paddling pool at his family home in Tulsk, Co Roscommon.

The 23-month-old boy is understood to have fallen into the paddling pool before he was discovered by family members.

Following treatment at the scene on Monday by paramedics, the toddler was transferred to University College Hospital Galway.

He was later moved to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where his life support was withdrawn on Thursday.

Gardaí said a file will now be prepared for the Roscommon county coroner.

The family of the deceased have appealed for privacy.