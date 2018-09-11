Child (1) in critical condition after becoming entangled in window blind cords
Baby discovered by mother with cords around his neck when she went to check him
Baby was rushed to Cork University Hospital
A one year old child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after becoming entangled in window blind cords .
The baby was discovered with the cords around his neck by his mother when she went to check on him at their house at Dublin Hill in Cork around 12pm.
He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.