Charity appeals decision to refuse leave for drug injection centre

Addiction charity Merchants Quay Ireland has appealed a decision to block the opening of the country’s first supervised drug injection centre in Dublin 8.

The charity had sought permission to redevelop part of its existing building on the quays to create seven injecting booths at basement level. The centre would have catered for up to 100 drug users per day.

However its application was rejected by Dublin City Council, prompting the appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The Government approved legislation to exempt drug users from possession charges in designated facilities back in February 2017. But plans to open an injecting centre have been delayed.

In its decision to reject the application, the council said the proposed development would “undermine the existing local economy, in particular the growing tourism economy”.

Rising death toll

The council argued that opening the centre would have a negative impact on local residents, and “hinder the future regeneration of the area”. A large number of local businesses and politicians opposed the planned facility.

Merchants Quay Ireland chief executive Paula Byrne said the council’s decision was “deeply disappointing” and it would put lives at risk.

“In 2016, 736 people in Ireland died from drug-related causes, the fourth-highest rate in Europe, and every indicator suggests that this number is increasing.”

An Bord Pleanála will now consider the appeal lodged by Merchant’s Quay Ireland but its decision is not likely to be announced until early next year.