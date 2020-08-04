Charities to be able to apply for €6m raised in RTÉ Does Comic Relief

Applications open from Tuesday for charities to apply for almost €6 million in funding raised in the RTÉ Does Comic Relief telethon.

Charities working with vulnerable older people, people with disabilities and those medically at risk of Covid-19 are set to benefit.

The Community Foundation of Ireland will disperse the funds and chief executive Denise Charlton said the money would go to “not-for-profit organisations of all sizes which are meeting the challenges caused by Covid on the ground”.

She said: “RTÉ Does Comic Relief was not only a unique night on Irish broadcasting, it also brought us together as a country as one to support people hardest hit by the impact of the pandemic.

“We have seen extraordinary generosity from 1.4 million viewers, corporate supporters as well as significant matching support from Government.”

Two strands of funding

Funding will be provided under two strands. Under the Demand for Digital scheme, groups can seek funding to invest in software and hardware “to improve their ability to continue to work while keeping their staff, volunteers and people they support safe”.

A separate Adapt and Respond strand “will allow groups to seek funding to ensure their work remains effective and continues to deliver for those who need support”, Ms Charlton said.

She added that the funding mechanisms recognised “the way not-for-profits have had to adapt and change their work under HSE restrictions and guidelines”.

“Groups expected to benefit will include those working with older people, people medically at risk of Covid-19, people with disabilities and those in unsuitable accommodation.”

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane, a member of the Comic Relief in Ireland steering group, said it was a “key step for the project and brings us closer again to delivering help to where it’s needed – with those most impacted by the pandemic in Ireland”.

The Community Foundation of Ireland will also host an information webinar on Tuesday at 11am and a recording will be accessible online to inform applicants throughout the process.

Full details of the strands as well as other information and support is being placed on communityfoundation.ie.