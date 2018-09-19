Chaos across transport network as storm rages

High winds are continuing to cause chaos across the transport network with planes, trains an trams cancelled througout the afternoon.

More than 70 flights out of Dublin Airport were cancelled with at least 10 others forced to divert to other airports. Flights into Shannon were also diverted at the height of the storm.

A large portion of the Luas Green Line remains closed after gales knocked trees and tore down power cables close to the Beechwood station.

The problems were made significantly worse because electric cables become entangled in a tram and could not be simply reattached by maintenance crews.

A Luas spokeswoman said the incident had occurred between the Beechwood and Ranelagh stops and had affected 10 trams which were in the area at the time.

She said a curtailed service will run from Brides Glen to Balally heading north and from Broombridge to Dominic Street heading south. All Luas tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus until the problems have been resolved.

Luas maintenance crews will first have to move the trams which have been stuck on the lines in the area after which they will work on clearing trees which have fallen on the line.

It is only at that point that they will be in a position to work on the overhead power lines and assess the level of damage and the time needed to get the service back up and running.

The problem has been exacerbated by ongoing high winds with gusts making it impossible to work safely on the overhead cables.

The Luas spokeswoman said it was too early to say when a full service could be resumed although it is unlikely the problems will be resolved ahead of rush hour on Wednesday.

Approximately 75 flights have been cancelled into and out of Dublin Airport as a result of the high winds and 10 flights have been diverted to other airports.

Passengers have been advised to check with their airline in relation to specific flights while the airport has confirmed that passengers whose flights have been delayed will not been charged extra in parking fees.

Irish Rail has said the Connolly to Belfast service which was scheduled to depart at 3.20 pm was cancelling due to the line closure as a result of debris on the line.

People using the Sligo line can expect delays of up to 90 minutes while passengers on the Galway and Westport lines can should factor in delays of up to 30 minutes.

The Dart line has reopened between Clongriffin and Malahide and the it and Northern Commuter service has resumed although delays of up to 20 min are to be expected.

Around 60 roads in Northern Ireland have been closed and work is ongoing to remove obstructions, however road users should continue to take care driving as weather warnings remain in place until 10pm this evening.