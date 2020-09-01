Chair of NPHET advisory group defends regional Covid-19 restrictions

The chairman of National Public Health Emergency Team’s (NPHET) Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group has defended regional restrictions on movement, saying they are an important line of defence against Covid-19.

With 30.6 cases per 100,000 population over the last fortnight, the incidence of the disease in Ireland is up to 12 times higher than it was two months ago, according to figures from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Businesses in Co Kildare on Monday welcomed the Government’s decision to lift restrictions imposed on the county last month following a steep rise in cases, initially linked to outbreaks in local meat processing plants.

“You couldn’t draw a radius around a meat factory and say all the cases are here,” Prof Glynn told RTÉ’s radio’s Morning Ireland. Often county boundaries were the right boundaries to use for a local lockdown in order to ensure the virus did not spread widely in the community, he said.

A regional lockdown was “the third or fourth thing one does” added Prof Nolan. It was entirely possible that there would be clusters that didn’t keep within a county. “You can’t expect what the geography will be.”

Delays

Public health officials on Monday night ruled out any immediate lifting of the ban on spectators at sporting events, which was imposed in mid-August. Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the focus for now was on making the reopening of schools work over the next few weeks, after which other measures would be examined.

Dr Glynn said there were “some delays” in testing large clusters in Co Kildare but said these issue were being addressed and “lessons have been learned”. Ireland was “there with the best countries in Europe with testing”, he insisted.

Prof Nolan also acknowledged that “some” tests were not coming back as quickly as NPHET would like. The majority were coming back within 24-48 hours, he said. The 48 hour target for testing and tracing in Ireland was “literally world class”, he said. But it was also a challenging target and 36-48 hours was a reasonable turnaround, he added.

A further 53 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by public health emergency team on Monday evening, and no new deaths. Dublin accounted for 25 of the new cases and Limerick for 11.

Prof Nolan said group size restrictions will be with us for some time. The country needed to “protect our priorities” such as education, health and work. There needed to be a national approach to limiting contacts, he added.

Class in isolation

A primary school class in south Armagh has been advised to self-isolate for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Jonesborough Primary School informed parents in a letter on Monday that a pupil in the Primary 2/3 class had Covid-19.

The school said details had been passed on to the North’s Public Health Agency (PHA), which would make direct contact with the parents of any other children who may have been in close contact with the affected pupil.

The principal, Donal Keenan, told parents the classroom has been closed and will undergo an enhanced clean in the coming days. All other areas around the school remain unaffected.

He said ensuring safety was his “absolute priority” and he appreciated the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider community and wished to reassure them “every precaution” has been taken.

The North’s Department of Health (DoH) reported 49 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases identified in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 7,294.

No further deaths were reported, leaving the number of coronavirus-related fatalities recorded by the Department at 560.

The greatest number of cases in the last seven days was in Belfast, where 140 cases were identified, followed by 93 in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

Cases in ward

It follows the confirmation last week that ten patients in a haematology ward at Craigavon Area Hospital had tested positive for coronavirus, as well as eleven members of staff on the ward and in the hospital’s emergency department.

On Tuesday the majority of pupils in the North returned to school, following a phased return which saw some pupils back in the classroom last week.

Measures which have been put in place include social distancing and the creation of class “bubbles” to keep pupils separate, and it is “strongly recommended” that post-primary pupils and teachers should wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas.

The North’s education minister, Peter Weir, told the BBC that while the situation would be monitored closely, it was “a good day for education and for all young people that we are able to get a third of a million children back into school.”

While the priority would be to keep schools open, he said, there were “bound to be some bumps in the road” and there would be cases of coronavirus in schools.

“Undoubtedly there’s likely to be some level of interruption in terms of education, but across the board I think we want to ensure that schools remain open,” he said.

The North’s health minister, chief medical officer and chief scientific officer have all warned of the potential damage to children’s development and futures if they do not return to school.